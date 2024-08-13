Outlander fans devastated as Sam Heughan shares details about show ending

Outlander fans have shared their devastation as Sam Heughan's latest Instagram post, where he revealed that he had sat down for the last ever readthrough for the hit period drama. Sharing a selfie with his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, he wrote: "Final readthrough. Final block. Final season. @outlander_starz."

Fans shared their sadness that the show was coming to the end after season eight, with one writing: "So sad. It’s coming to an end. So happy for all of you. We will forever be your fans. You made Clare and Jamie come alive."

WATCH: The next part of the series will release in November

Another person added: "It’s going to be so hard to live without Outlander, it’s so much a part of my life, they are like family members. One thing that’s helped a little (one way to look at it) is the fact that we are having to wait so long for part 2 of season 7!! It’s sort of knowing what it will be like when it is finally gone." A third person posted: "Breaks my heart to see it all end."

Sam Heughan shared snaps from the final readthrough

While the second part of Outlander season 7 is set to be released later this year, and season eight yet to finish filming, there is still a long way to go before we say a final farewell to Jamie and Claire!

The author of the novels, Diana Gabaldon, has teased the ending of her book series, and promised fans a happy ending. She also hinted about finding out the truth about Jamie's ghost, who is spotted in Claire's time in the 1940s in the very first episode of the show. She said: "The ghost is Jamie — but as for how it fits into the story, All Will Be Explained — in the last book."

The show's conclusion also won't be the end of the Outlander universe, as a prequel show is currently in production.

Sam Heughan shared a photo from the final script



Speaking about the upcoming project, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

"The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire, and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognise. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."