Outlander cast out of costume: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and more

Is it just us, or is this Droughtlander never-ending? While we wait for Outlander part two of season seven, and the cast are hard at work with season eight, the cast of the beloved time-travelling period drama look very different when out of their wigs and gowns! Take a look at some of their fabulous red carpet moments here…

Sam Heughan - Jamie Fraser A far cry from the red-headed highlander he portrays in Outlander, Sam is blonde in real life, and has a very sauve red carpet style. At least this year we get a glimpse of what Jamie might have looked like if he was able to travel forwards in time!

Caitriona Balfe - Claire Fraser While in Outlander, Claire sticks to the style and customs of the 1700s, in real life the star knows more than most about high-end fashion, having been a hugely successful supermodel before becoming an actress. While there are almost too many stunning fashion looks to admire, we particularly love this one.

Sophie Skelton - Brianna McKenzie While in Outlander, Sophie's character Brianna has an American accent and takes after her dad with curly red locks, in reality, the British-born star has rocked several different looks, including brunette and blonde - and looks particularly amazing rocking her blonde locks here.

Richard Rankin - Roger McKenzie We can't explain it, but it looks like Richard Rankin was born in the wrong time period - seeing him in jeans and a jacket just doesn't look right! Regardless, the brilliant actor has rocked some fantastic looks on the red carpet.

Duncan Lacroix - Murtagh Would you recognise fresh-faced Duncan as our ruggedly Murtagh if you walked past him on the right? The star is literally unrecognisable in this Comic Con snap.

Lauren Lyle - Marsali Lauren plays Marsali in the hit show, but in real life has other projects on the go including playing the no-nonsense police officer Karen in the hit ITV show, Karen Pierie. Here she is backstage during the 2023 BAFTA Scotland Awards - a far cry from Marsali's version of Scotland!

Caitlin O'Ryan - Lizzie Wemyss Lizzie starts off as a nervous yet kindly woman in Brianna's service who slowly gorws in confidence and ends up in a throuple marriage(?!), but you'd never think that Caitlin would be playing a wallflower given her fabulous magenta gown in this snap!

John Bell - Young Ian While Young Ian is certainly striking, especially since joining the Mohawk tribe in Outlander, in real life John is a fan of fashion, and looked simply fantastic in this satin pink suit. We love it!

David Berry - Lord John Grey David plays the kindly John Grey in the show, and is pictured looking dapper here at the Outlander premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York City. It looks like David travels almost as much as John Grey does!

