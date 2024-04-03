Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan share exciting season 8 news - but fans are not happy

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have delighted some fans by sharing exciting information about season eight - namely, two cast mates have returned to the show after missing several episodes in season seven.

Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy play Marsali and Fergus Fraser in the hit show, and Caitriona revealed that they were back for the final ever season. Turning the camera to them, she joked: “We’ve got some old cast! Shall we say hi to them? What’s going on?” as Sam replied: “I thought we got rid of you! We thought we got rid of you!”

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares behind-the-scenes Outlander video

Lauren and Cesar joked about being aged up for the show, with Lauren telling Sam: “I heard you say older cast? Younger than you though, am I right? Younger than you!” He replied: “I think we look remarkably young!”

Just before the video ends, Lauren can be heard sweetly saying: “It’s good to be home.” Some fans were thrilled to see them, with one writing: “Marsali & Fergus RETURNING. If filming 1st week… does that mean Lauren & César are a part of Caitríona’s directorial debut?!!” While another person added: “I’m glad the originals came back and they didn’t re-cast!”

However, others took the opportunity to share their unhappiness that the second half of season seven was taking so long to air, with one person’s comment reading: “Teasing fans that they would get an extra long season then splitting it up by almost 2 years is insanity and I’m surprised anyone is still watching.”

Another person added: “It’s ridiculous, having to wait over a year for the second half of season? Can’t even remember now… lost all interest!”

© STARZ Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe behind the scenes of Outlander season 7

The show’s executive producer Maril Davis spoke about the break to HELLO!: “I get a lot of questions about this online and unfortunately, this is completely out of my hands, it’s more of a STARZ decision and they obviously have their reasons for doing it, that's a little above my pay grade!

"We just go in and we do what we're told, we weren't told in the beginning that there would be a break although we imagined there would be, there was probably going to be, but didn't know for sure."

© Starz Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander

She added that she was aware that there would be a break, explaining: "We certainly built it assuming it would [break] after the eighth episode. I know it's really hard for fans. I don’t know all of the reasons that these splits are done. But all I can say is buckle your seat belt. The wait will be worth it. It gives us more time to re-hash things! Honestly, Outlander is all about anticipation.

© Robert Wilson Outlander's mid-season finale aired in 2023

“Starting season one, the seven episodes it took to get Jamie and Claire to their marriage and, the anticipation of this season is with Jamie seeing his son William. Outlander is all about anticipation and that's what Droughtlander is about to!"