6 Nicola Walker dramas that are a must-watch The Split actress has many great shows under her belt…

Nicola Walker is one of the four actors up for the Drama Performance award at this year's NTAs. The actress, who is known and loved for her portrayal of Hannah Stern in BBC One's The Split, has most definitely earned her place as one of Britain's most versatile and respected actors for her various TV performances.

MORE: Nicola Walker teams up with Richard Armitage for exciting new project - and we're already obsessed

We have taken a look at some of Nicola's most memorable roles from must-watch shows. Here are six dramas starring the actress you have to watch...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola has been nominated for her performance in The Split

Marriage

Starring Sean Bean and Nicola as a married couple, the story follows Ian and Emma as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages - and it is going to be seriously good!

Unforgotten

Unforgotten is synonymous with Nicola Walker. The police crime drama series, which also stars Sanjeev Bhaskar, has come to be a staple on ITV since it began in 2015. Nicola plays DCI Cassandra 'Cassie' Stuart, while Sanjeev plays DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan and the pair's bond is part of the show's charm. There's four series so far so there's plenty of content to enjoy.

Unforgotten starred Nicola alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar

River

In our view, this series should have been longer. River sees Nicola star opposite Stellan Skarsgård as two former detective partners who go through a tragic ordeal that has long lasting consequences on Stellan's character, DI John River.

MORE: Why did Nicola Walker leave Unforgotten?

MORE: Take a look back at Marriage star Nicola Walker’s career - including her debut role in a huge movie!

River also starred Stellan Skarsgard

Last Tango in Halifax

Another TV favourite is Last Tango in Halifax. Nicola stars as Gillian Greenwood, a widow who runs a farm and works part time in supermarket, who, to her surprise, finds out her father, Alan (played by Derek Jacobi) has fallen in love with a former flame.

Nicola as Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax

Spooks

Fancy a throwback? Then definitely check out Spooks which sees Nicola play Ruth Evershed among other famous faces including Sir Harry Pearce, Matthew Macfadyen, David Oyelowo and Keeley Hawes. The show ran from 2002 until 2011 and focused on a group of Mi5 officers all based at Thames House HQ in London.

Spooks was a big hit

Annika

Annika is a relatively new release as sees Nicola portray the titular character, a detective inspector recently transferred to the Glasgow Marine Homicide Unit. As Annika gets to grip with her new workplace, her teenage daughter, Morgan, is adjusting, too. Their relationship contrasted with Annika's testing career forms the basis of the plot.

Annika premiered on Alibi in 2021

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.