Nicola Walker is back on our screens for a second outing of her brilliant crime drama, Annika. The actress plays the titular character in the show, which is currently being shown on Alibi in the UK, who is tasked with heading up the fictional Marine Homicide Unit in Glasgow.

Annika and her team seek to solve a series of mysterious and gory crimes that occur in and close to the Scottish coast.

WATCH: Official trailer for Annika series two

Nicola is an esteemed TV drama actress so it's no wonder that fans are loving series two so far, but many will be pleased to know that The Split actress is also working on another TV drama in which she stars alongside a big Hollywood name. Keep reading for all the details…

Nicola will be joining the glittering cast for the upcoming Sky Atlantic and NOW period series, Mary & George. Billed as a psychological drama, the story will centre around Mary Villiers and her son, George, the Duke of Buckingham, who embarks on a scandalous affair with King James I of England.

© BBC Nicola Walker in Annika

Using her son as a pawn in her plot, Mary endeavours to anchor the scandal in order to bring down the monarch and climb up the ranks of the establishment.

The Sky synopsis explains: "Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. And with England's place on the world stage under threat from a Spanish invasion and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.

© Amazon Prime Nicholas Galitzine [left] will also star in Mary & George

"Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own."

Playing the part of Mary is A-List starlet Julianne Moore. Julianne has an extensive list of credits but is perhaps best-known for her roles in films such as The Hours, Boogie Nights, The Big Lebowski, Crazy Stupid Love and Still Alice, the latter of which she was award the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2014.

Playing the part of the son, George, is Nicholas Galitzine who has shot to fame recently thanks to his part in Casey McQuinston's romantic novel, Red, White & Royal Blue. Nicola meanwhile is playing Lady Hatton, the lady-in-waiting to the King's wife, Anne of Denmark.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Julianne Moore is starring in Mary & George

The rest of the cast is equally impressive. King James I will be portrayed by actor Tony Curran who has previous credits in shows like Doctor Who, Mayflies and Your Honor. Elsewhere in the cast, Malpractice star Niamh Algar plays Sandie, Mark O'Halloran as Sir Francis Bacon and Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton.

Mary & George has been adapted for television from the non-fiction book The King's Assassin by Benjamin Woolley, which outlines the conspiracy to bring down King James I in the early 1600s.

There's no word yet on a release date for Mary & George, but we'll keep you posted!