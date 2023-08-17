Annika viewers saying same thing about season 2 of Nicola Walker drama

Annika is back! The popular detective drama starring Nicola Walker debuted on our screens earlier this month and viewers have been full of praise for season two.

The series follows detective Annika Stranded, who heads up the fictional Marine Homicide Unit in Glasgow as they solve gory crimes in and around the water on the Scottish coast.

WATCH: Nicola Walker stars in Annika season two

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the new episodes, with one person writing: "Had to wait until this morning to watch the first episode of season 2 of Annika, it didn't fail to disappoint, my obsession with this show has been reignited and it is so great to get my Nicola Walker fix," while another added: "As ever #nicolawalker does not disappoint as #annika an amazing first episode."

Fans also praised Nicola's performance in the show, with one person writing: "#Annika Nicola Walker is magic in everything she turns her hand to," while another added: "Watching Nicola Walker as #Annika. Loving this tv series - it's kind of quirky with great characters."

© UKTV/Alibi Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed in Annika

A third person commented: "Oh it is so good to have Nicola Walker back on TV #Annika."

The second outing of the drama premiered on Alibi at 9pm on 9 August, with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis.

Reacting to the weekly schedule, one person wrote: "It is SO refreshing to watch #Annika on a week-by-week basis and then dissect each episode with your crew for a week before the next ep! Also, Nicola Walker as Annika is just perfection."

© UKTV/Alibi Jamie Sives plays DS Michael McAndrews

A second fan disagreed and would rather binge-watch the gripping series, writing: "Right, so two episodes in and it turns out I don't do this waiting a week in-between episodes thing very well at all. Cannae take it. I need to binge."

Will Annika series 2 air on BBC One?

If the first season is anything to go by, it's likely that Annika's second season will arrive on BBC One sometime in the future – although, this has yet to be confirmed.

Fans in the US will be able to watch the new season when it airs on PBS Masterpiece on 15 October 2023.

What is Annika season two about?

Annika and her colleagues return to solve cases that are "more complex than ever before" in season two of the show.

© UKTV/Alibi Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke in season two

The full synopsis reads: "The team are challenged as their dynamics shift, pushing them to rapidly adapt as they encounter murders more complex than ever before. The crimes take them to new landscapes showing multiple sides of Scotland from the Hebridean Isles to the vibrant capital city Edinburgh.

"Meanwhile, Annika balances a family dynamic that grows more complicated as long-held secrets from the past begin to impact her relationships. As always, Annika breaks the fourth wall, sharing her wry and humorous observations through a literary lens, alongside raising her brilliant yet complex teenage daughter, Morgan."

Who stars in Annika season 2? Meet the cast

Nicola Walker leads the cast as Annika Stranded, with Jamie Sives [Guilt] returning as DS Michael McAndrews, along with Katie Leung [The Nest] as DC Blair Ferguson.

Other returning cast members include Ukweli Roach [Wolf] as DS Tyrone Clarke, and Silvie Furneaux [Red Rose] as Annika's daughter Morgan.

© UKTV/Alibi Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Doctor Who actor Paul McGann will also reprise his role as child therapist Jake Strathearn.

Some new faces have also joined the cast, including Sven Henriksen [Welcome to Uttmark] as Annika's father Magnus, and Varada Sethu [Andor] as new recruit DC Harper Weston.