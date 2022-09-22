Nicola Walker teams up with Richard Armitage for exciting new project - and we're already obsessed They will be joining forces for a different kind of thriller

Nicola Walker has become a staple on British screens over the last decade thanks to her amazing performances in everything from Spooks and Unforgotten to The Split, as well as countless other dramas.

And now the actress has an exciting new project in the works, and it will not only see her do something completely different but also team up with another incredible star! She will be joining forces with Richard Armitage and lending her voice to the actor's debut fiction title, Geneva, which is set to be released exclusively as an audiobook.

Announcing the exciting news on social media, Richard wrote: "The incredible talent that is Nicola Walker has lent her voice to my first novel. I'm honoured and couldn't be happier. #Geneva."

The star of The Hobbit trilogy and Netflix thrillers The Stranger and Stay Close will be releasing his debut fiction title in October exclusively on Audible. Geneva has been described as an "intricate and fast-paced psychological thriller" and follows a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and her husband as they travel to Switzerland for an important conference.

Nicola Walker will be joining forces with Richard Armitage for his new audibook

As the synopsis reads: "Upon arrival, they become entangled in a high stakes game with hidden players, and soon everything they thought they knew about their work, their marriage and even their sanity is called into question."

While audiobooks are fairly new territory for Nicola, that is not the case for Richard, who is a favourite among Audible listeners, having narrated a number of titles, including the bestselling Jackman and Evans detective series by Joy Ellis. As a result, the news of the collaboration between the British actor and the Amazon off-shoot earlier this year came as a surprise to fans.

Geneva will be available exclusively on Audible on 20th October 2022. It will be available free for Audible Plus members or free to download with Audible's 30-day trial: www.audible.co.uk

