This Morning fans react to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's win at the NTAs The presenting duo looked overjoyed with the win

This Morning won best Daytime programme at the National Television Awards on Thursday, beating Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop, and their hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield could not have been more delighted.

MORE: 21 best dressed stars at the National Television Awards 2022: from Holly Willoughby to Maya Jama

The stars reacted in shock as their morning show was called out and once on stage, Phillip reached out to fans and made a heartfelt plea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles makes surprise appearance at NTAs

"Please don't think we ever get complacent. And please don't think we ever take this for granted," he said, before adding: "This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the most amazing team, I have the best friend and we have the best boss."

READ: Shirley Ballas and fellow Strictly stars react to Anton Du Beke's best judge award at NTAs

RELATED: See the full list of winners for the National Television Awards 2022

Holly conitnued: "Thank you so much. This means everything because it is voted by you and I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you. You make our show for us, you really do."

Holly and Phillip posed for a selfie following their win

On Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a fun selfie of herself alongside Phillip and excitedly told her followers: "Thank you… holy moly… we love you… @thismorning … you are the best team, you work so hard to make the show what it is… We want to thank each and every one of you for voting… you have made this night an absolute dream… thank you also @officialntas for having us… @joeldommett you are a class act…"

The whole This Morning team celebrated backstage

Fans were quick to react to the win, with many praising the duo and the show.

"Congratulations… tomorrow is my fav day of the year!! Watching you present with hangovers… always so entertaining x," wrote one, whilst another added: "THE BEST. You say you don't take us for granted, and we don't take you for granted either. Sometimes a familiar face on screen is all you need to make the days a bit easier."

A third remarked: "Congratulations! Very well deserved!"