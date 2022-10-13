21 best dressed stars at the National Television Awards 2022: from Holly Willoughby to Maya Jama Which red carpet look is your favourite?

The National Television Awards never fails to disappoint on the fashion front, with the likes of Holly Willoughby and Maya Jama leading the arrivals at the OVO Arena in Wembley for the glittering ceremony on Thursday evening.

From Rochelle Humes to Oti Mabuse, this year's prestigious event was a treat for the senses, with our favourite stars of the small screen pulling out all the stops by donning an array of showstopping sartorial looks. While Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly missed out on the action due to a last-minute Covid diagnosis, spirits remained high as the great and good of British showbiz battled it out across 16 categories.

Keep scrolling for all the most memorable looks from this year's NTAs red carpet…

Holly Willoughby

This Morning host Holly looked beautiful in a strapless Yolancris dress. The princess-style, black number boasted subtle floral embroidery running down the front and was perfectly paired with dazzling W. Salamoon & Sons earrings. Holly completed her fairytale look with a pretty updo and a soft, rose-hued beauty blend.

Rochelle Humes

How beautiful did Rochelle Humes look at the National Television Awards? The This Morning presenter and former The Saturdays singer looked like a goddess in a daring cut-out number with satin bow detailing at the front and contrasting white panels running down the sides. She slicked her long hair back in a poker straight style and added a berry gloss to complete the dazzling look.

Maya Jama

Brand new Love Island host Maya Jama certainly delivered in terms of red carpet glamour. The radio DJ looked beautiful in a floor-sweeping white dress with an asymmetric neckline and elegant draping on the bodice coming together in an oversized sleeve. Maya added a pair of glittering silver drop earrings, a super sleek hairdo and a plum coloured matte lip. Flawless!

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge turned heads for all the right reasons in her tangerine cut-out dress. The structured number boasted a flesh-coloured panel at the waist, serving to showcase her gym-honed figure. The Loose Women panellist wore her ombre locks down loose, adding chunky gold hoop earrings and a vampy black manicure for a rock chic edge.

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway brought her 16-year-old daughter Darcey along for the ride. The mother and daughter duo went arm-in-arm as they posed on the red carpet, with Kate opting for a pleated, V-neck metallic number and Darcey donning red satin. The GMB host is nominated for her documentary Caring For Derek, detailing her heartbreaking struggle with her husband Derek Draper's post-Covid complications.

AJ Odudu

All hail red carpet queen AJ Odudu, who looked amazing in an extreme plunging mini dress with a shimmering gold cape. The former Strictly favourite's blazer style dress was perfectly paired with pointed-toe gold stilettos. From the 80s-inspired epaulettes to the glittering finish, the cape was a hit!

Davina McCall

Fitness fanatic Davina McCall exuded glamour in a silky red number with a low neckline and caped detailing at the back. The Masked Singer host wore her brunette hair up and finished off her look with strappy stilettos. We love how understated and glamorous her look was!

Oti Mabuse

Former Strictly professional Oti Mabuse never fails to impress and her red carpet look for the NTAs was sensational. The dancer looked amazing in a sheer dress with glittering embroidery, worn over high-waisted briefs. She added a pair of 20s inspired heels to complete her retro ensemble. Gorgeous!

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan certainly knows how to dress to flatter her figure, and her NTAs look was no exception. Rocking a figure-hugging taupe number with some seriously daring cut-outs, Helen commanded attention as she arrived at the Wembley OVO venue. She pinned her blonde locks into a chic chignon and carried a gold clutch.

Jessica Wright

Jessica Wright took an evening off from motherhood duties to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the NTAs. Showcasing her long legs in a thigh-split dress, Jess' grey, corset-style number was accessorised with strappy stilettos and a simple silver necklace. She wore her brunette locks pulled back in a chignon and a dramatic smoky eye finished off her ensemble.

Katie Piper

Katie Piper looked lovely as ever in a dramatic floral frock with a sweeping, skinny train. The bodycon number featured a wired bodice and a bold pink and green print, ensuring all eyes were on the TV presenter as she walked the red carpet. She opted to style her hair in glossy, old Hollywood waves and added a slick of pink lipstick for added drama.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond commanded attention in a metallic dress with a deep V neckline and quirky shoulder detailing. Posing with her hands on her hips, the This Morning star flashed a beaming smile. Exuding elegance, Alison swept her hair back into a high ponytail and accessorised her glamorous dress with eye-catching earrings.

Christine McGuinness

Christine McGuinness served up some serious glamour on the red carpet in a thigh-spilt black dress and matching long gloves. The slinky number certainly showed her estranged husband Paddy McGuinness what he was missing in the gold embellished number, complemented by matching stilettos.

Ashley James

Ashley James looked beautiful in a bedazzled, ruffled dress as she walked the red carpet while gently cradling her baby bump. The social media star, who is expecting her second child, was the picture of poise in her midnight blue, tiered frock, which she offset with a slick of scarlet lipstick.

Laura Tobin

GMB weather presenter Laura Tobin wowed in one of the most daring looks of the night. The sequinned, halterneck gown wouldn't have looked out of place in the Strictly ballroom and was certainly a departure for the ITV star. She was serving up some serious va-va-voom!

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield put on a dapper display on the night, walking the red carpet with his stunning daughter Molly. The This Morning host rocked a velvet jacket while his beaming daughter opted for a subtle lace number with a flowing blue skirt.

Emma Willis

Wow! Emma Willis made a big impression in a skimpy cut-out number. The Voice host looked elegant as ever in her daring dress, keeping her beauty look simple and natural to counterbalance her outfit.

Vicky McClure

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure was a golden goddess in a pleated metallic gown with intricate ruching running down the bodice. The TV favourite stood out from the crowd in the dramatic dress, opting for an understated and matte beauty look.

Anita Rani

Countryfile host Anita Rani was the picture of elegance in a sequin embellished, nude dress. The empire line number was nipped in at the waist and looked gorgeous with her ombre bob and dazzling earrings.

Olivia Attwood

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood turned up the heat in head-to-toe leather. Making a statement in a daring, corset-style jumpsuit, the Getting Filthy Rich presenter added a cross necklace and pointed boots to complete her edgy look. She styled her blonde hair in a tousled updo and lined her eyes with heavy kohl.

Arlene Phillips

Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips looked elegant in a slinky black dress with a very daring, teardrop-shaped cut-out at the bust. The age-defying 79-year-old star looked incredible in her high-necked, long-sleeved attire, which she teamed with metallic open-toe heels. Talk about making a statement!

