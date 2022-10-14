Shirley Ballas and fellow Strictly stars react to Anton Du Beke's best judge award at NTAs Anton was nominated for the first time

Anton Du Beke won big at the National Television Awards, taking his first prize for being a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: 9 rare photos of Anton Du Beke's seriously cute twins

The professional dancer beat The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan and Britain's Got Talent David Walliams, and taking to the stage to accept his award, the father-of-two revealed how "delighted" and "overwhelmed" he was with the award.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford sparks fan reaction with unseen moment from the NTAs

"I can't tell you how delighted I am. I'm overwhelmed, really, because everybody knows how much I love the show… and I'm so proud to have been on the show since the very beginning," he said.

SEE: 21 best dressed stars at the National Television Awards 2022: from Holly Willoughby to Maya Jama

VIDEO: Strictly's Anton du Beke divides opinion with 'uncomfortable' comment on dance

He continued: "Everybody on the show is the best of the best and I'm eternally grateful to everybody at home who voted for me, of course, and all the viewers. They're such an integral part of the show and without them – the viewers voting – it doesn't work. I'm eternally grateful, and I'm very lucky."

Anton revealed he was 'overwhelmed' with his award

The star later shared a fun snap of him with a glass of champagne on one hand and his award on the other and wrote: "Wow! For once I was almost stuck for words. Thank you so much for voting. I finally actually won something! #ntas2022 Thank you @bbcstrictly and @sarahjamesface."

Reacting to the incredible news, fellow Strictly judge Shirley Ballas wrote: "A huge congratulations darling @mrantondubeke," whilst pro dancer Gorka Marquez added: "Well deserved!!"

Ruth Langsford, who was partnered with him back in 2017, remarked: "Yeeeesss Partner! HUGE congratulations! SO proud of you!"

Strictly also won an award for Best Talent Show

Good friend Giovanni Pernice, with whom he did a tour this year, simply wrote: "The best!"

There was one more big win for Strictly at the NTAs, as they took home the award for Best Talent Show.

Reigning champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni gave the winners' speech as they were joined by many of the cast, including Nikita Kuzmin, who had earlier presented an award alongside Ellie Simmonds, Nancy Xu and former celebrity contestants such as Rhys Stephenson and Dan Walker.