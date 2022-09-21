Holly Willoughby 'distraught' over queue controversy, says 'good friend' Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has offered his thoughts over the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby allegedly 'skipping' the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the TV personality revealed that Holly was "distraught" over the fallout from the situation, saying: "All hell broke loose about this, they have been subject to, I think, a ridiculously over-the-top campaign. Of course they shouldn't be fired, it's ridiculous.

"It may have been a misjudgment. I said myself on this show, I don't think anyone should have been jumping the queue full stop, whoever you are, unless you are a world leader and there is a time issue. Full disclosure, I'm a good friend of Holly's. I feel very sorry for her - she's absolutely distraught over the reaction and genuinely there was clearly in her head a blurring of the line about work - if you're working - covering it - I think a lot of journalists went through it."

Piers opened up about Holly

He continued: "Theresa May jumped the queue and no one batted an eyelid... Angela Rayner jumped the queue. I don't think this public flogging that's going on... this has got a bit out of hand!"

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday, Holly addressed the controversy in a pre-recorded VT that documented the pair's visit to Westminster Hall. The 41-year-old could be heard saying in a voiceover: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.

The pair released a statement explaining what happened

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven't been able to visit Westminster in person. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause."

She continued: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen. We, of course, respected those rules, however, we realise that it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

