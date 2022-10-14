Exclusive: Giovanni Pernice laughs off early Strictly exit with candid comment The dancer spoke to HELLO! at the National Television Awards

Giovanni Pernice might have been voted off from this year's Strictly Come Dancing, but the dancer showed he is staying positive in a candid comment while appearing at the National Television Awards on Thursday evening.

Shortly before the awards show kicked off, the professional dancer, who was voted off the BBC competition alongside his celebrity partner Richie Anderson last week, spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet.

After being asked if the former champion was sad to be voted off, Giovanni said in a quick-witted response: "Why would I be sad? I'm still alive!"

The dancer had reason to celebrate later on after the beloved Ballroom and Latin competition then picked up the award in the Talent Show category. Giovanni also looked delighted to be reunited with his 2021 partner and fellow champion Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was also in attendance at the event held in London.

Giovanni made an appearance at the NTAs in London

As it was announced that Strictly had won, Giovanni and Rose embraced, and they both gave the acceptance speech as they took the award. Rose was also nominated in the best serial performance category for her portrayal as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, but lost out to Mark Charnock.

Meanwhile, Strictly fans were left feeling shocked when Giovanni and Richie and Fleur East and Vito Coppolla found themselves in the bottom two after week three's movie week special last weekend.

After Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke voted to save Fleur, Richie and Giovanni found themselves saying goodbye.

Richie and Giovanni were voted out of week three

When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Richie said: "I want to thank this guy [Giovanni], he's been so amazing and I feel so lucky that I've got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that."

Giovanni added: "I have to say it's been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing, you really are a superfan. And I'm glad you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you."

