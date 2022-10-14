Phillip Schofield quizzed about 'queue gate' after winning NTA - see his response This Morning won the award for Best Daytime Show at the National Television Awards

Phillip Schofield was quizzed about 'queue gate' at the National Television Awards on Thursday night, after This Morning won the accolade for Best Daytime. The presenter and his co-star, Holly Willoughby, were met with a backlash last month after appearing to skip the queue to visit the Queen’s lying in state.

Quizzing him about the incident following their win, a journalist for TalkTV asked Phillip: "Phil do you think this vindicates you for queue gate? Do you think now the public have said, 'Actually we don't care about queue gate?'"

The TV personality smiled, simply saying: "We are so grateful for our amazing viewers! We love them."

Phillip thanked their fans while accepting the award: "Please don't think we ever get complacent. And please don't think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the most amazing team, I have the best friend and we have the best boss."

Holly added: "Thank you so much. This means everything because it is voted by you and I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you. You make our show for us, you really do."

Phillip commented on queue gate at the NTAs

Holly also posted about the win on Instagram, writing: "Thank you… holy moly… we love you… @thismorning … you are the best team, you work so hard to make the show what it is… We want to thank each and every one of you for voting… you have made this night an absolute dream… thank you also @officialntas for having us… @joeldommett you are a class act."

