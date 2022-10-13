Kate Garraway gives passionate speech after NTA win amid Derek Draper's hospitalisation Kate was overcome with emotion after accepting the award for Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway was overcome with emotion at the National Television Awards after receiving the award for Authored Documentary for Caring for Derek, the follow-up documentary to Finding Derek, which received a NTA back in 2021.

Taking to the stage to accept the accolade, she gave a passionate speech, saying: "I want to thank all of you, Pippa and Lucy the incredible documentary maker who made a very difficult thing eaiser than it might have been and made it beautiful."

She then intorduced her daughter Darcey and shared that Derek was "fighting" in hospital and that he would be returning home.

"I want to thank Derek for his incredible fighting spirit, I want to think ITV for being so great to put something that is touched in all the incredible docuemtnarties, we have a crisis of care in this country, we don't have a crisis of love," she finished.

Previously writing about why she made another documentary about her husband – who has suffered life-changing health problems after contracting COVID in March 2020, she explained: "The reason we made the documentary was to highlight carers, professional carers, and carers who are doing it for love and the tough challenges that that involves.

Kate confirmed Derek is back in hospital

"As much as you don't begrudge doing it, it's very hard. You saw me frustrated, depressed, emotional, and I've been all of those and more in recent weeks and months."

The TV personality recently revealed that Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis again, two months after he initially contracted it back in August.

Writing for the Sun on the eve of the awards to highlight the important role that carers have, Kate admitted: "Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home, but I remain constantly inspired by those around him - not just for their expertise but for their loving care."