The stars of Call the Midwife have teased that an upcoming Christmas special has a "massive surprise" twist in its plot.

Appearing at the National Television Awards, Stephen McGann, Laura Main and Daniel Laurie spoke to HELLO! about all things Christmas filming and series 12, when Daniel hinted at a big storyline ahead.

Stephen, who plays Patrick Turner in the BBC midwifery drama, was keen to keep details firmly under wraps but began by explaining: "We're not allowed to give any spoilers but this man [Daniel] does something amazing in the Christmas special.

"I was amazed, this guy is a top man. All will be revealed." Daniel, who plays Reggie Jackson, added: "You are definitely in for a massive surprise, so tune in!"

The stars also opened up about the status of filming, and fans might be excited to hear that the cast and crew have almost wrapped.

Laura, who pays Sister Bernadette, told HELLO!: "We've only two more episodes and then it's all done for us and then it'll be post-production and getting ready for Christmas time."

Stephen continued: "When the weather gets like this, and then Strictly comes on, we know we're sort of building up towards transmission."

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson

Daniel then took the opportunity to express his love and admiration for the show and his co-stars. "For me, I love Call the Midwife and I love this family so much," he said, before thanking Stephen for everything he had done for him on the show.

Earlier this month, Call the Midwife's official Instagram page shared a new behind-the-scenes snap from the filming of the Christmas episode which will, as usual, air on Christmas Day.

The caption read: "Hello all! Today we're delighted to give you this first behind-scenes photo peek at the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special!!!

The cast and crew have almost finished series 12

"And for their first Christmas photo session, our cast – Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy) – subjected our poor photographer to a fine British tradition – the snowball fight!"

The show went on to reveal that the upcoming festive episode is looking "fantastic" thanks to the team's "hard work".

