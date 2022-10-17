Matt Goss' Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence after exit from show All judges chose to save Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima following their dance-off

Nadiya Bychkova has paid a beautiful tribute to her Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner Matt Goss, after they were the couple voted to leave in week 4.

The pair landed last on the leaderboard, after only getting 20 points from the judges for their Jive to All Shook Up.

Viewers at home agreed, and chose them to do the dance off alongside Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima, who had been praised by the judges for their Samba to Volare and had earned 32 impressive points.

All judges unanimously agreed to save Kym and Graziano, making Nadiya and Matt the fourth couple to leave the hit BBC dance show.

Nadiya and Matt have become great friends since partnering on Strictly

Following the show, Nadiya shared some beautiful words in honour of her partner, and praised him for being an "incredible man".

"I am so grateful I got to teach and to dance with this incredible man, a music icon. But more importantly I got to know real you @mattgoss. And you are tender, kind and the truest of gentlemen.

"We were stood there, watching Kim dancing in the dance off, and he was saying: 'As a gentleman, I can't compete with a lady @marsh_kym, with a friend. He loves and cares about each and every one there @bbcstrictly it was difficult to compete for him, because he didn't want anyone to leave the competition. He is a real gentleman and more. I couldn't be more proud of you partner. And I feel so lucky now I have a friend like you in this world," she added.

The pair had been in the dance-off before

Matt is yet to speak out on social media, but following the announcement of the results, he told Tess Daly: " "It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years.

"Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways… This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience.

"I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys."