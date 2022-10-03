Nadiya Bychkova reacts to boyfriend Kai Widdrington's Strictly exit Kai and partner Kaye Adams were the first couple voted off the show

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have been dating since earlier this year, after their romance blossomed during the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple often delight their social media followers with loving photographs of themselves, but over the weekend they faced a difficult moment when the two ended up in the show's dance-off alongside their respective celebrity partners, Kaye Adams and Matt Goss.

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington hold hands in sweet video

Sadly, Kaye and Kai were the first celebrity couple to leave the show after three of the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse, all voted to save Nadiya and Matt.

Following Sunday's results show, Nadiya took to Instagram to react to the show, revealing it had been "tough" and how "gutted" she is that Kai and his partner Kaye have been voted off.

"It's always tough to be in the first ever dance off of the series and it was especially tough to be in there against the amazing @kayeadamsofficial and of course my [love] @kaiwidd," she wrote.

She continued: "I'm gutted for you both @kayeadamsofficial you are really a superstar and I absolutely adore you [love eyes emoji] You did an incredible job and I'm sure from what you told me you had an amazing strictly experience with @kaiwidd.

"I am proud of you partner @mattgoss and so grateful for another week @bbcstrictly and a chance to come back fighting."

Fans were quick to react, with many agreeing it had been hard to see her and Kai in the dance-off.

"That was so hard to see you & Kai in the dance off [sad face emoji]. Matt is super lucky to have you as his partner. Can't wait to see you both perform next week," wrote one, whilst a second added: "The worst possible dance off, heartbreaking to see, but super proud of you bouncing back and coming back stronger next week!"