Kai Waiddrington and Nadiya Bychkova delight fans with family expansion The Strictly stars confirmed their relationship earlier this year

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova's relationship is going from strength to strength, and the pair have now welcomed a new edition to their family.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Kai joked about having kept a secret from fans, as he and his girlfriend revealed that they had adopted a bulldog. The couple posed in a gorgeous garden with Kai protectively holding the adorable puppy in one hand, while cradling Nadiya with his other. Nadiya was holding one of the pooch's paws as she and her boyfriend smiled at the camera.

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington hold hands in sweet video

"We have managed to keep it quiet for a week now whilst our latest edition has settled in… but everyone please welcome 'SNOOPY'," shared Kai.

"Thank you to @colourbulls_uk for the most beautiful English bulldog puppy we could of ever wished for he truly is a dream.

"Ps we've given him his own Instagram account @snoopybull23 go and give him a follow to keep up with his latest antics."

Fans were blown away by the sweet photo, as co-star Gorka Marquez enthused: "So cute," and recently eliminated star Richie Anderson commented: "Love it, you two have more chemistry, than a science lesson."

Kai and Nadiya revealed they had a new puppy

Meanwhile, Dan Walker, who danced with Nadiya on Strictly last year joked: "Looks like he's not quite as happy as you two. He's gorgeous."

Kai and Nadiya confirmed their romance earlier this year after the pair had been spotted getting cosy with one another and even sharing a kiss.

Kai will have plenty of time to look after the couple's new edition, after he and celeb partner Kaye Adams became the first pair to be eliminated from this year's Strictly.

The pair started dating earlier this year

Nadiya and celeb partner Matt Goss, who eliminated Kai and Kaye, are still in the competition and will be tackling a jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney.

Speaking about eliminating Kai from the competition, Nadiya wrote: "It's always tough to be in the first ever dance off of the series and it was especially tough to be in there against the amazing @kayeadamsofficial and of course my [love] @kaiwidd.

"I'm gutted for you both @kayeadamsofficial you are really a superstar and I absolutely adore you. You did an incredible job and I'm sure from what you told me you had an amazing Strictly experience with @kaiwidd."

