Who is Strictly's Matt Goss: Everything you need to know - age, love life, more The star was the lead singer of Bros

Matt Goss is just one of the 15 famous faces competing for a chance to be crowned this year's winner on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

But how much do you know about the musician? Find out all about him here, including his age and family background.

WATCH: Strictly's Matt Goss performs with amazing Top Gun routine

Who is Matt Goss?

Matt Goss is a singer, songwriter and musician, who was the lead singer of the 1980s pop group Bros, which also featured his twin brother Luke as the drummer. The pair rose to fame after their debut album, Push, went platinum four times, remaining in the UK charts for an incredible 54 weeks.

After starting a career as a solo artist in 1995, Matt went on to release 23 singles, four of which have been Top 40 hits.

Matt Goss age

Matt Goss was born in Lewisham, London on 29 September 1968, making him 54 years old. He is the twin and younger brother of Luke Goss.

Matt shares a strong bond with his father, Alan, who joined him at Strictly's launch show. Speaking of his dad, he said: "Dad always worried about me when fame first struck. I was young then, but I need him just as much now and always will."

Matt with dance partner Nadiya Bychkova

His mother, Carol, sadly passed away after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014. Speaking to The Mirror, he revealed that while the tragic death of his mother left him with PTSD, it eventually reunited Matt with his brother Luke after years of being estranged.

"When you lose your mum, emotions are high and all your nerve endings are broken. I have to say it broke us a little bit," he said. "Then I got a call from my brother's wife Shirley. Me and Luke just jumped on the phone and started talking.

"It was a couple of years after mum passed. I realised, there and then, that Luke is the love of my life."

Matt with his brother Luke

Is Matt Goss married?

Matt is not married but is currently thought to be dating jeweller Chantal Brown, who is the ex-wife of former EastEnders star Paul Nicholls.

