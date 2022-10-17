Strictly's Matt Goss opens up about rare condition amid emotional exit from show The Bros star was voted off on Sunday night

Matt Goss has opened up about the condition that impacted his time on Strictly Come Dancing, amid his emotional exit from the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition on Sunday.

The Bros star, who was partnered with Nadiya Bychkova, revealed that the condition affected his costumes while participating but that the team behind the scenes were on hand to make him feel at ease.

WATCH: Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova bid an emotional farewell to Strictly

"[I have] one pectoral muscle on the right side instead of two. The lower one is missing, but the upper one is fine and strong," the singer explained.

"It has been one of my favourite things about the Strictly experience - the costume team were relative strangers at the beginning, but from the start, they've always been very kind and discreet – it has really touched me," the told the Daily Mail.

The judges chose to save Kym and Graziano

Matt was voted off on Sunday evening after finding himself in the bottom two against actor Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima. Matt and Nadiya took to the floor to perform their jive while Kym and Graziano performed their samba, but it was the latter couple who the judges unanimously decided to save.

The singer was overcome with emotion after being voted out. Matt told Tess Daly: "It's an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years.

Matt and Nadiya during their Jive on Saturday evening

"Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways… This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys."

Nadiya wrote a beautiful message to her dance partner on social media: "We were stood there, watching Kim dancing in the dance off, and he was saying: 'As a gentleman, I can't compete with a lady @marsh_kym, with a friend.'

"He loves and cares about each and every one there @bbcstrictly it was difficult to compete for him, because he didn't want anyone to leave the competition. He is a real gentleman and more. I couldn't be more proud of you partner. And I feel so lucky now I have a friend like you in this world."

