Strictly Come Dancing fans have a new favourite to win following week four Strictly Come Dancing fans have a new favourite to win following week four 

Strictly Come Dancing fans were loving the show on Saturday night, and it looks like plenty of viewers have a new favourite - and we love to see it! Audiences were blown away by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal's performance on Saturday night, which received a nearly perfect score of 39 points.

Taking to Twitter, fans were quickly naming Hamza as their favourite celeb contestant of the series, with one writing: "I’ve gone from “who is Hamza” to “would die for Hamza” in the space of a few very short weeks," while another person added: "Hamza is the pure definition on why I don't care about celebrity status on this show. Didn't know him a few weeks ago and now I think he's the greatest thing since sliced bread #Strictly."

WATCH: Hamza and Jowita received 39 points for their Salsa

A third person added: "The thing I love most about hamza is that he comes across as so shy and sweet but then he can go out on the dance floor and KILL IT. Obsessed with him #Strictly."

The star has been highly praised by his co-stars, including fellow Countryfile TV personality Helen Skelton, who told HELLO!: "He’s got the most calming positive… he’s so zen. Have you heard about his lifestyle? He lives in a village in the middle of nowhere and clearly the whole village relies on him for everything. He does their shopping, he picks up their prescriptions. I think he’s one of those people put on earth to remind people how to behave. He’s such a nice man."

Hamza was also full of praise for his celeb partner, explaining: "I was just ecstatic that she's shorter than me. You know, that's my thing. I'm a short dude! I was over the moon and Jowita is just amazing, a beautiful soul. She’s direct, she tells me exactly what she wants and because I have a tendency to just sway, I need to be on the straight and narrow. She said, ‘Give me two things, all your energy and listen to what I have to say.’"

