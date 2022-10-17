Strictly fans make same plea to show's producers following Sunday's pro performance Viewers took to Twitter

Strictly Come Dancing fans have taken to Twitter to beg the show's producers to assign professional dancer Luba Mushtuk a celebrity partner in next year's show.

Reacting to Sunday night's pro dance which saw Luba and Karen Hauer perform a powerful routine to Lana Del Rey's 'Young and Beautiful', viewers questioned why the Russian dancer wasn't paired with a celeb contestant in the 2022 series.

WATCH: Luba and Karen's epic pro performance

Commenting under a video of the stunning performance, one person wrote: "Miss Luba on Strictly can we have her back next year please!?!?" while another added: "What does #strictly Luba have to do to get a celeb partner?"

A third agreed, tweeting: "What does Luba have to do to get a celeb partner! That dance was fabulous," while another pleaded: "Please give @LubaMushtuk a partner next year!! She deserves it so much. Come on Strictly!"

Other fans begged the producers to give Luba a female partner in next year's show, with one person commenting: "That dance was SPECTACULAR. Seeing karen and luba, two women I admire so much, whose friendship I admire so much, sharing centre stage is so beautiful and important to me. And let me say for the 100th time - GIVE @LubaMushtuk A FEMALE PARTNER NEXT YEAR I BEG," while another added: "This was absolutely amazing. I couldn't take my eyes of Luba and Karen... just wow. Mesmerising. Please give Luba a female partner next year!"

Fans pleaded with the producers to give Luba a celeb partner next year

A number of fans simply praised the breathtaking routine, with one person tweeting: "Oh my life. That was one brilliant routine. So nice to see Karen and Luba take centre stage. Just absolutely loved that. Everything worked perfectly. Well done," while another added: "It was an outstanding performance. Goosebumps moment!"

Luba addressed her lack of a celebrity partner during a video on her Instagram Stories back in September. She told her followers: "I read a lot of messages and I physically cannot answer them, so I thought I'll pop in here and say to all of you who are a little bit upset that I didn't get a celebrity partner, don't worry.

Luba was not assigned a celeb partner this year

"I will still do music acts, group numbers and It Takes Two, so you still see me!

"Don't worry about it - and I personally am really grateful to be part of my favourite show - and THE best show on television."

