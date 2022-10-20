Kendall Jenner reaches out to rarely seen family member in new episode The Kardashians' latest episode saw the model have a sweet reunion

The Kardashians' recent episode saw Kendall Jenner reunite with a rarely-seen family member while on a trip to Las Vegas.

The supermodel and reality star, 26, took a trip to Sin City for an event hosted by her Tequila brand, 818, when she invited along her half-brother, Brody Jenner, and her sister Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

The duo joined Kendall in a booth at a pool party hosted in the Nevada city, with the model embracing her brother, 39, who said: "There's my beautiful sister!" In another moment, Scott can be seen consoling Kendall when she told him how Kylie, who, at the time, had just given birth, bailed on the trip last-minute.

Brody has appeared on the family's previously reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, only a handful of times over the years. But he's no stranger to reality TV as the model and DJ was known predominantly for his stints on MTV's The Hills, when he was a love-interest of Lauren Conrad.

Brody appeared on the recent episode of The Kardashians

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the episode, Kendall admitted it was great to have her family there with her since she struggles with "anxiety" when it comes to large crowds of people.

Speaking directly to the camera, the supermodel said it stemmed back from her younger days when her siblings were filming Keeping Up, and her peers at school would pretend to form friendships with her to get closer to the show, which she admitted made her feel "uncomfortable".

"I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn't have that many friends. I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because [sister] Kylie had so many friends, and I didn't know what to do, and it's gonna make me emotional right now."

