The Repair Shop visitor King Charles joyful in first look at special episode – WATCH We can't wait to see His Majesty on the show

The Repair Shop is set to welcome King Charles III for a very special episode – and we have finally been treated to a first-look at the upcoming show! The royal, who was the Prince of Wales during the episode's filming, visited the BBC show with two items to repair.

The royal brought an 18th-century bracket clock from the collection at The Prince's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters, and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee; legendary British ceramics produced since 1882.

WATCH: King Charles joins us on The Repair Shop

In the first look clip, Charles said: "Have you sorted this? The suspense is killing me," before laughing with joy at the amazing restoration. We can't wait to see the whole episode!

His Majesty with Jay

Speaking about welcoming the royal to the show, presenter Jay Blades said: "You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a Royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts and it is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests."

BBC’s Commissioning Editor Julie Shaw added: "This is an incredibly special programme which has the magic that Repair Shop viewers have come to know and love.

"People will see the former Prince of Wales as you rarely see him – and he is as captivated by the skills of the team who work on his items as any of our Repair Shop visitors. The episode is a real treat and we hope that people enjoy it as much as we do."

