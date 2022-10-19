The Repair Shop's Jay Blades makes rare comment about wedding plans The expert spoke exclusively to HELLO!

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed that preparations for his upcoming wedding to fiancée Lisa Zbozen are well and truly under control.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the National Television Awards, the restoration expert confidently said that the plans are "all sorted", adding that he's an "organiser".

Jay announced the couple's engagement in December last year. Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old shared a snap of his wife-to-be wearing the engagement ring, alongside the caption: "It gives me great pleasure to announce that I got engaged to @lisamariezbozen. We wanted to share this news with you as we are very happy & hope to bring the same happiness your way.

"Ring designed by me & made by @rtf."

While Jay has kept his relationship with Lisa out of the spotlight, he did reveal that fellow BBC star and bespoke jeweller Richard Talman made the engagement ring using a design created by the presenter.

Jay announced his engagement in December

Showing off his work on Instagram, Richard shared a video of the beautiful diamond alongside the caption: "It was a real honour to make this engagement ring for another one of my #repairshop family! Congratulations to Lisa @lisamariezbozen & Jay @jaybladesmbe on your engagement!"

Prior to meeting Lisa, Jay was married to his ex-wife, Jade, who he met while studying at university. They share a 16-year-old daughter called Zola.

Preparations for the wedding are "sorted"

In 2020, Jay opened up about his marriage breaking down, which led him to a "dark place" mentally. "I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn't know where I was going. I slept in my old estate car for three or four days. I was in a really dark place," he told RadioTimes.

He also bravely admitted: "If it had continued for 24 hours more, I don't think I would be talking to you now."

