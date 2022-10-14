Exclusive: Jay Blades reveals The Repair Shop fans will see King Charles like they've 'never seen before' The monarch is set to appear on a very special episode

Jay Blades has opened up about what it was like behind-the-scenes filming with King Charles for a special upcoming episode of The Repair Shop which will feature an appearance from the monarch.

Chatting to HELLO! at the National Television Awards, Jay revealed: "Working with King Charles III was absolutely perfect.

WATCH: King Charles makes surprise appearance at the NTAs

"He was exactly the same [when the cameras stopped rolling]." The presenter continued: "You're going to see King Charles like you've never seen him before. Super relaxed, in his element, surrounded by heritage craft, he loves it. Wait until you see it."

Before ascending the throne, the former Prince of Wales visited the iconic Repair Shop barn between Autumn 2021 and March 2022 to film the special episode. The royal was joined by regulars on the show including Jay, Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk and Kirsten Ramsay.

Just announced on @theoneshow! Jay Blades and Will Kirk have revealed a very special episode of #TheRepairShop to celebrate the BBC's Centenary with The former Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/YsKuvu89RM — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) October 11, 2022

The Repair Shop shared the news on social media

Charles met the cast at Dumfries House in Scotland to learn more about The Prince's Foundation's work to train the next generation of craftspeople.

His Majesty chose two items for repair; an 18th-century bracket clock from the collection at The Prince's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters, and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee; legendary British ceramics produced since 1882.

The cast of The Repair Shop at the NTAs

In a press release, executive producer of The Repair Shop and Managing Director of Ricochet, Joanna Ball, said: "We're so happy that The Repair Shop can play a part in highlighting how important passing on craft skills to the next generation is. Hosting His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales at the barn was a real privilege for the whole team."

Meanwhile, Jay accompanied his Repair Shop co-stars on the red carpet as they attended the NTAs held at Wembley's OVO Arena in London on Thursday evening.

The cast of the beloved BBC show were no doubt hoping to win big in the Daytime category. The Repair Shop was up against Loose Women, The Chase and This Morning, the latter won the award. Jay was also nominated in the Expert category, which was won by money expert Martin Lewis.

