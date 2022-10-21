Meet Friday Night Live star Ben Elton's family

Ben Elton is perhaps best known for being the comedic genius behind iconic British shows such as Blackadder and Upstart Crow - and now the talented star is bringing back Friday Night Live for a one-off special to celebrate 40 years of Channel 4.

While Ben has become a well-known face on British television over the years, how much do you know about his wife and family?

Who are Ben Elton's wife and children?

Ben Elton is married to Australian saxophonist Sophie Gare. The pair met in 1986 when the comedian toured Down Under with Rik Mayall in their show, 'A Night of Stand Up Comedy'. At the time, Sophie was part of a girl group named The Jam Tarts, who were booked as the comedy duo's support act.

They went on to marry in 1994. The couple tried for a baby for years before undergoing IVF treatment. After completing five cycles, their first two children, twins Charlotte and Albert, were born in 1999. Two years later, in 2001, they welcomed a third child, Fred.

The family relocated from Sussex to Fremantle in Western Australia in 2009 after previously splitting their time between the two countries.

Ben with his wife, Sophie

Ben likes to keep his family life out of the spotlight, however, he did open up about where he likes to take his children in an interview with Family Traveller in 2019.

"My kids have reached that age where a holiday is the best way of getting to see them, as two are at uni and one at school full-time," he explained. "We're currently based in Fremantle in Australia, as my wife Sophie is from Oz. I met her when I first arrived down under in the 80s. I was performing with Rik Mayall and she was a sexy female bass player! It’s where we wanted to raise our children, though I have dual citizenship with the UK, so we could split our time between both countries when the kids have all left home.

Friday Night Live is back for a one-off special

"We did a great six-day family road trip down Western Australia, taking in Albany and Margaret River. I thought we might fight, all of us crammed into a car, but it was actually really good fun."

