911: Lone Star fans asking same thing as Rafael Silva shares update on season 4

Rafael Silva plays Carlos in the hit show 911: Lone Star, and his followers have requested the same thing for his character in season four - but will it actually happen? Rafael shared one snap and a clip of himself as Carlos breaking into a house as a member of Austin PD, and viewers were requesting that he becomes a detective in season four.

After captioning the post writing: "He’s coming for you," fans were quick to reply, with one joking: "How do you expect us to wait til January it‘s not fair," while another person added: "CARLOS FINALLY GETTING WORK." A third person posted: "Petition for Carlos to become Detective this season."

It is set to be a very exciting upcoming season four Carlos and his fiancé TK, after the pair got engaged in the season three finale.

Speaking about finding out the pair were getting engaged, Rafael told EW: "It's kind of hard not to dream about situations like this, especially with this relationship that's been going for three years, three seasons. So we kind of expected it, kind of dreamed about it, but obviously it was such good news to receive. I was just super excited."

Do you think Carlos will become a detective?

Ronen Rubinstein, who plays TK, added: I"t sort of feels like a full circle for T.K. — quite a beautiful sort of arc. I'm relieved that [Minear] decided that it was going to be T.K. that proposes to Carlos. I feel like it was a way for T.K. to close that chapter on his previous failed engagement and the trauma that came from that, with trying to commit suicide and overdosing."

