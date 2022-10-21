Will there be a series three of Professor T? Ben Miller stars in the ITV drama

Professor T returned for its second instalment last month, once again welcoming Death in Paradise and Bridgerton actor Ben Miller back as the leading star, Professor Jasper Tempest.

The ITV series, which also stars Frances de la Tour and Emma Naomi, tells the story of a criminology professor with severe OCD as he takes on head-scratching murder cases along with a team of detectives. But what does the future hold for the drama? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Professor T starring Ben Miller is on its second series

Will there be a series three of Professor T?

At the time of writing, ITV are yet to confirm whether the third series of Professor T is happening. However, given the show's popularity, it's certainly likely.

Not only that, but the show is based on the Belgian version of the same name which consists of three seasons, so it’s possible the UK will follow its format. We'll keep you posted!

Ben Miller as Professor T

Fans have been taking to social media to give their verdict. One person wrote on Twitter: "It's official: #professort is my favourite series of the year. Thank you @ITV."

A second said: "Properly knotty crime story tonight on #professort." As a third tweeted: "The magnificent #professort is back on the psychologist's chair. Loving it."

What is series two of Professor T about?

For those yet to tune in, the series two synopsis reads: "The second season of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T's troubled childhood.

"The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand played by Juliet Aubrey."

ITV are yet to confirmed series three

What has Ben Miller said about his role as Professor T?

Professor T is a project of which Ben is incredibly proud. It's also a personal journey for the actor. Speaking on This Morning last month, the Bridgerton star told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about his own journey with OCD and why it made him want to take on the role.

"My symptoms, I guess you could say, are very different and sort of present in different ways to the professor, and I also had cognitive behavioural therapy to help me, I suppose you could say, ameliorate [them]," he explained.

"But it's become very liveable, and so for me, it's very emotional to play this character because he's completely unashamed. I was always very ashamed of my OCD, that's one of the reasons why I got the treatment, [Professor T] doesn't really care. He makes everyone else go along with every tiny detail of his regime."

