What have Paddy and Christine McGuinness said about split so far? The couple announced in July that they were separating

Paddy and Christine McGuinness announced in July that they were separating after 11 years of marriage.

The presenter, 49, and model, 34, share three young children - eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five-year-old Felicity - and still live as a family in their Cheshire home.

WATCH: Paddy and Christine McGuinness' love story before split

What did they say at the time of their split?

On 22 July, the couple - who met at an event in 2007, and tied the knot in 2011 - announced that they were calling it quits on their 15-year relationship.

In a joint statement, they said: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

"We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment. Loads of love. Paddy & Christine."

The week before the announcement Christine - who is currently filming a BBC documentary about her autism diagnosis, which followed those of her three children - had opened up about their relationship.

Speaking to Carol Vorderman on Lorraine, she said: “Marriages go through ups and downs anyway. Especially long ones like ours.

“It's not always going to be plain sailing but we're trying to deal with things as privately as possible. We both just want to be there to support the children and give them an amazing summer."

Around the same time, the former Real Housewives of Cheshire star appeared to allude to the reason behind the imminent breakdown of their union to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

She said: “What I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now, and the same for him. I can’t deny we are having a very, very difficult time.

The couple share three children together

“It’s just - we’ve been together 15 years, 11 years married: we are gonna have ups and downs - but this situation at the minute - I don’t want to go into it too much but I will just say that I didn’t cause this situation.”

What have they said since their split?

Neither Paddy or Christina have spoken directly about the end of their marriage - but both have hinted that things seem to be more harmonious.

In August, the I Can See Your Voice host - who has been spotted on and off wearing his wedding ring - revealed he was marking his birthday with a workout session, and made reference to his estranged wife.

In an Instagram post, he said: "It’s my birthday. Oh-ho yes! And what better way to celebrate, than by doing some press-ups…on my own.

"To be honest I can think of better ways to celebrate, but to be fair, Christine and the kids have given me an hour off, to do a little bit of birthday training."

Then, earlier in October, Christine shared some clips to Instagram of herself filming for a new project.

She wrote: "Today was magical. I left a piece of my heart down south, it really was a dreamy day.

"I’m living my dream right now. I hope you all love this project as much as I do."

Christine had been feeling "anxious" about her upcoming NTAs appearance

However, last week, the mother-of-three admitted on social media that things had still been up and down for her emotionally.

She said: "I'll be honest, I'm not going to lie, I'm not going to come on and say, 'I'm fine. I'm just having a little quiet time'. I'm really not fine.

"There's been far too much on my plate recently, but I'm doing OK. I'm having more good days than bad."

Ahead of her appearance at the National Television Awards, Christine admitted she is "nervous" but determined to "hold my head up high".

She said: "I'm a nominee for the documentary that me and Patrick made with our children and I'm really anxious. I'm quite nervous, just because of everything obviously.

"It's not the best situation, but you know I haven't done anything wrong and I know what a big difference that documentary made and I know how hard the whole team worked on it. So I'm going to go and try and hold my head up high and just enjoy the night."

