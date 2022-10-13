Christine McGuinness 'really anxious' ahead of public reunion with ex Paddy The model confirmed her split in July

Christine McGuinness candidly opened up about feeling "really anxious" and "really not fine" ahead of her appearance at the National Television Awards on Thursday, which her ex Paddy is also set to attend.

The 34-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to give fans an update after a difficult year which saw herself and her three children Felicity, Leo and Penelope be diagnosed with autism, shortly before she announced she had parted ways with Paddy, 49.

Sitting in her car, flashing her sparkling diamond wedding and engagement rings, she said to the camera: "Hey everyone I just thought I'd come on and say, 'Hey!' It's been a while. I know I've been quiet, I've had loads going on which I know most of you are aware of.

"Loads of you have been checking in on me which I really, really appreciate. Thank you so much," she began, before discussing how she has been feeling.

Paddy and Christine share three children

"I'll be honest, I'm not going to lie, I'm not going to come on and say, 'I'm fine. I'm just having a little quiet time'. I'm really not fine.

"There's been far too much on my plate recently, but I'm doing OK. I'm having more good days than bad and I've missed talking to myself on here."

She added that she used Instagram as "an outlet" and plans to be more active on social media going forward. "At the minute I'm not feeling completely a 100 per cent myself so I probably will keep having little quiet times, but I am doing OK," she continued.

The former couple are expected to attend the NTAs

Ahead of her appearance at the NTAs on Thursday, she admitted she is "nervous" but determined to "hold my head up high."

"I'm a nominee for the documentary that me and Patrick made with our children and I'm really anxious. I'm quite nervous, just because of everything obviously.

"It's not the best situation, but you know I haven't done anything wrong and I know what a big difference that documentary made and I know how hard the whole team worked on it. So I'm going to go and try and hold my head up high and just enjoy the night." In their BBC documentary, Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, the couple opened up about their struggle to come to terms with the condition.

The couple got married in 2011 and although they announced their separation in July 2022, they continue to co-parent their children. "We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together," the statement read.

