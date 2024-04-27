Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk reflects on her life as hit show comes to an end

Blue Bloods actress Abigail Hawk has shared a reflective moment with fans after celebrating her 42nd birthday.

"So 42 begins. Am I where I want to be? Nope. But am I where I should be? Also nope. BUT. Am I where I *need* to be? …Maybe. Yeah. Maybe I am. Because I am here," the actress captioned an Instagram post that featured a collection of snapshots from her life including a Fortune Cookie fortune which read: "This year will be full of surprises".

Abigail – whose show Blue Bloods will end this season after 14 years – continued: "And you know what? Here is enough. In fact, *here* is everything. It’s been a lovely ordinary day: routine dentist cleaning; youth baseball game; lots and lots of staring into space absolutely exhausted; and lots of being loved. I welcome you, 42. I think we’re gonna get along just fine."

The carousel of pictures also featured images of a daffodil blooming, a selfie of Abigail with a beloved dog, and a video of the clear blue skies taken from inside a forest.

The hit CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods is coming to an end later in May 2024, as the final season's second half of episodes conclude.

© CBS Abigail stars as Detective Baker in Blue Bloods

Tom Selleck, 79, has starred as New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's 2010 premiere and has seen it become one of the network's most consistent success stories in terms of both ratings and acclaim.

It follows Frank, the patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. His oldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases, while daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahon) is an assistant district attorney. Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie (Will Estes) is the youngest member and "golden boy" of the family, who gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family's tradition in police work.

© CBS Tom Selleck (center) stars as patriarch Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

Abigail stars as Detective Abigail Hawk, a member of the Police Commissioner's squad who serves as the primary aide to Frank. She has appeared in almost every episode in its 14-year run.

Friends actor Tom is reportedly the highest-paid member of the Blue Bloods cast as its most prestigious star (and also an executive producer), earning a cool $200,000 per episode. Over the course of his 275 episode run on the show (not including the six episodes of season 14 that have already aired and the half left to come), that amounts to a whopping $5.5 million throughout the series' tenure.

Donnie started off the series earning $60,000 per episode, but his salary has since then risen in recent years to a reported $150,000 per episode, the second-highest paid member of the main cast. Will and Bridget, all command similar salaries of $100,000 per episode, although those figures aren't confirmed.