Jayde Adams reassures fans after Strictly Come Dancing exit with emotional message The comedian is the fourth celebrity to leave the show

Jayde Adams became the fourth celebrity to exit Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday, after landing in the bottom two alongside Molly Rainford.

All four judges unanimously voted to save Molly and her partner, Carlos Gu, meaning that Jayde and Karen Hauer's time on the show was sadly over.

Taking to her Instagram, the comedian posted an emotional message and reassured fans, telling them "Don't worry about me".

"I had the time of my life!" she began. "Don’t worry about me my babes. I would've loved to have stayed obviously, our Halloween and couples choice plans were huge.

Following Saturday's show, Jayde hit back at those criticising her appearance

"Ya girls booked and blessed. I got my own series on ITV2 Ruby Speaking that I start filming in January, Alma’s Not Normal series 2, a massive UK tour, the Take That movie and loads more. Being on #Strictly was just the cherry on an already amazing cake."

She concluded: "I'll see you all on my tour in 2023! Thank you to my babe @karenhauer & @bbcstrictly. It's truly the greatest entertainment show in the UK. Inside and out."

Her Strictly colleagues were quick to react, with Claudia Winkleman writing: "We're going to miss you so much xxx."

Karen and Jayde have become really good friends throughout the competition

Amy Dowden remarked: "@msjaydeadams and our fabulous @karenhauer have been an utter joy to watch. Will miss watching you guys," whilst her dance partner Karen posted her own tribute on Instagram.

"Thank you so much to all the fans who supported @msjaydeadams and myself during our Strictly journey," she wrote alongside a fun video of the pair rehearsing in the studio.

"We loved every second. Sending all the love to all the couples left in the competition. Smash it."