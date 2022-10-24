Ted Lasso: fans spot Jason Sudeikis’ loving tribute to ex Olivia Wilde on show Did you spot the tribute to Olivia on the Apple TV+ show?

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s split has been widely publicised since they made the announcement back in 2020 - but the pair were happily together from 2011 - becoming engaged in 2013 - and eagle-eyed fans spotted that Jason even paid tribute to his partner on his hit show Ted Lasso before the couple broke up.

Jason previously revealed that Olivia was hugely supportive of him filming the series - which went on to become a massive hit - in the UK. In an interview, he said: "[Olivia] came up to me and said, 'You know, you should do Ted Lasso as a show. Then after marinating on it, I thought maybe it could happen."

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the show, added: "Olivia was like, 'Jason, you are doing this show. You’re going to London, you're going to make this with your friends, and that's all there is to it.'"

In the series, there is a line of football shirts hanging in the locker room, with one of them displaying the surname 'Cockburn', which fans have pointed out is Olivia’s birth surname.

Did you spot Olivia's birth surname?

The pair have since had something of an acrimonious split, which included Olivia receiving custody papers while speaking onstage about her new film Don’t Worry Darling. At the time, the director opened up about receiving it, telling Variety: "It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.

"The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event—this was something that required forethought."

At the time, a representation for Jason said he had "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner".

