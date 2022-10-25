Jessie James Decker breaks silence after DWTS elimination The country music singer is looking forward to Halloween with her kids

Jessie James Decker may have been eliminated on Dancing With the Stars' Michael Bublé night on Monday, October 25, but she's "feeling good" about it.

The mom of three and her partner, Alan Bersten, were sent home after performing a salsa to "Come Dance With Me" and scoring 41/50, but the "Should Have Known Better" singer said following the results that she was looking on the "bright side" after her emotional time on the ABC dancing competition.

In an interview with reporters after the show, Jessie, 34, said she wasn't shocked by her elimination, despite her and Alan earning the title of Prom King and Queen the week before.

"You can't be surprised," she said. "You know, you can't ever go into it expecting anything. And so for me, all I could do is focus on my dance, my partner and this experience. And this was an experience that I never thought I would have been able to do. And it was. Such a joy. And I honestly can walk away with a smile on my face, and that's the truth."

Jessie proudly shared this photo of her husband, Eric, and their kids sitting on the set of DWTS

Her partner, Alan, told reporters that he was so impressed by how intensely the mom of three rehearsed. "She works so hard, and I'm so proud of her," he said after the show. "And honestly, she grew so much, you know, especially after a dance like tonight. I'm just so impressed with Jessie and it is really sad that the journey is over, but we became such good friends and honestly, I'm going to cherish the season."

Jessie said that she is looking forward to spending Halloween with her kids—Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr. 7, and Forrest, 4—who she shares with husband Eric Decker.

She revealed that her youngest child is wearing a Michael Jackson costume, Vivianne "wants to be an Olympian," and Eric Jr. plans to dress up like a footballer. Meanwhile, she will don cat ears and whiskers and Forrest wants her former NFL player husband to be Freddie Mercury.

After spending several weeks in LA, Jessie is happy to be headed back to Nashville. "I'm excited to just kind of have a little bit of normalcy again," she admitted. "I'm excited to get home and make them dinner and get up with them, take them to school, like the little things that you just as a mom love."

