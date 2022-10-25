Dancing with the Stars recap: Michael Bublé week takes out Jesse James Decker The stars gave it their all

Dancing with the Stars rolled along with a strong week six, and with a very special guest, as the contestants prepared to welcome Michael Bublé, who both hosted and performed.

The sixth episode of the 31st season saw contestants honor the singer on Michael Bublé night, performing their dances to some of his best hits over his decades-long career.

Sadly, not all of them were able to dazzle the judges enough to keep their spot, and Jesse James Decker and her professional partner Alan Bertsen were eliminated at the end of the episode.

After delivering a salsa routine to the classic Come Dance with Me, the judges maintained that while it was full of energy, it wasn't enough to make the cut. They were ultimately scored a 41 out of a possible 50, with ten points added to the usual 40 due to Michael's spot on the judges' table.

They landed in the bottom two alongside Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, with the judges saving the latter when Len Goodman broke the tie.

However, on the other side of the spectrum were our leaderboard toppers, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas yet again, delivering a sensational foxtrot to Michael's Fever, receiving their very first perfect score.

Jesse joked that she unknowingly danced salsa with her children at home all the time

The night was special not only for the contestants but also the hosts, mainly Derek Hough, who performed a dance with his fiancé Hayley Erbert as Michael himself sang his song Higher from his latest album of the same name.

Dancing alongside several other of the pros, Derek took fans behind-the-scenes revealing the making of the performance, which was rehearsed for a whole month. "I want to deliver for him," he said, referring to Michael.

Derek said he wanted to elicit a "moody" and "speakeasy" kind of vibe

Episode highlight: Val Chmerkovskiy's wife Jenna Johnson insisting to Gabby Windey that she had "permission" to be more passionate with Val during their dance!

Episode lowlight: Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart deserved a higher score!

Our dance of the night: Witney Carson and Wayne Brady's quickstep was seriously impressive, especially considering how little time they had to rehearse with Wayne being sick.

