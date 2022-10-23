DWTS' Bruno Tonioli shocks fans with bold career move far away from show alongside heartfelt message The Dancing with the Stars judge said it was a "real honour"

Bruno Tonioli is a familiar face on the judges' desk on Dancing with the Stars each week, where he gives his opinion on the celebrity contestants' performances.

The beloved dancer was also a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK for many years.

However, this weekend, it was revealed that Bruno made the bold decision to step away from the comforts of the judging panel to be critiqued himself!

The TV favorite was revealed to be Pearly King on ITV's The Masked Dancer on Saturday night, and shared a heartfelt message on social media about his time on the show shortly after finishing in third place in the competition.

He wrote: "Masked Dancer UK loved playing Pearly king taking bronze behind my friend the immensely talented @thatadamgacria and brilliant winner @heatherelizabethh is a true honour. Bruno."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Nice for us UK viewers to have a Bruno fix again," while another wrote: "Oh my goodness!" A third added: "Loved having you on the show!"

Bruno Tonioli was revealed to be Pearly King on the UK's The Masked Dancer

Bruno has homes both in the UK and United States, where he spends the majority of his time at the moment while working on DWTS.

Bruno has been on the popular dance show since it began, and judges alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Len Goodman.

Both Bruno and Len knew each other from Strictly Come Dancing too.

Bruno is a popular judge on DWTS

This year, Bruno officially left Strictly after 18 years, and revealed the real reason behind his decision in an interview with Daily Mail back in May, revealing it was all to do with his well being regarding the gruelling schedule, which saw him fly between London and Los Angeles to work on both shows.

"There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision with both of us saying, 'Listen, this is not going to work like it used to,'" he said. "I just couldn't do the flying any more. I don't know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it's a miracle."

