Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd shares her finale predictions Dancing with the Stars is airing on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars professional Peta Murgatroyd has shared the 2022 hopefuls she believes may make it to the final.

Exclusive: Amanda Kloots shares who she's rooting for on latest Dancing with the Stars

Peta, who sadly left the series in week one when she was eliminated with Jason Lewis, revealed that she thinks Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady are the top competitors in the series which is airing on Disney+.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas' son Mark performs on Dancing with the Stars

"Wayne Brady is quite phenomenal," Peta told HELLO!, "and I definitely think Gabby - she is such a babe and doing so well.'

Peta also discussed her exit, which came as a shock as the dancer has not been the first to leave the show in many years.

MORE: Mark Ballas has very famous parents – and his mom is a British icon

MORE: DWTS' Len Goodman angers fans after upsetting decision on latest episode

"Jason is such a wonderful person. I think him coming into my life at the time that he did was perfect for me as I had just come off of IVF in the days before I met him," she shared.

"It was nice and refreshing. I didn't have somebody coming into the room with an ego. He cleared his schedule for me and I couldn't ask for a kinder person to be in the room with."

Jason was the first eliminated contestant of the season

"Saying that, it was really disappointing to be out first. I haven't been out since season three, so it was a bit of a shock," Peta continued.

"But as soon as we were in the bottom two, I knew that it was going to be us to go. But you know, I, I don't feel that we could have done anything different."

Peta also shared that she believes dancing at the end of the night didn't help Jason's nerves: "We should have gone second or third so he could have gotten the dance out of the way. If there's too much time, the nerves kick in and, you know, it just wasn't in our cards."

Peta believes their placement didn't help

But fans are still seeing Peta each week as she often performs in the group dances, which this year have been praised by fans for their intricate choreography and high energy.

Peta puts that down to the return of choreographer Conrad Green, whom she says is "really trying to bring the show back to what it was, keep it modern and keep it fresh".

"We've also hired a bunch of new choreographers to come in for the opening numbers, and they're trying to put together dances that we do best, using all the styles from hip hop, jazz, contemporary, everything," she shared.