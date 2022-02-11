Danni Menzies speaks out after announcing departure from A Place in the Sun The Scottish TV star has stepped away from the Channel 4 sho

A Place in the Sun presenter Danni Menzies has spoken out after it was revealed earlier this week that she would be stepping away from the Channel 4 show.

The Scottish TV star became a part of the property programme in 2016, joining the likes of Johnnie Irwin, Jasmine Harman and Scarlette Douglas helping sunshine loving Brits relocate abroad and recently wrapped filming on her final episode. Sharing the news with her followers on Instagram on Thursday, she wrote: "The news is out, I am!!! I've actually just filmed my last show."

She was quick to add that viewers have not seen the last of her though, as she has plenty of episodes still to air over the next 12 months. As she explained: "I have loads of new shows coming out over the next year so I'll be bringing you the sunshine and some fab properly searches on @Channel4 for a while."

Danni revealed the news after a follower asked her in a Q&A whether the recent reports of her exit were to be believed. Responding to another fan who asked how she was feeling, she revealed that she was feeling "emotional" and "wobbly" after announcing the news.

After six years on the show, Danni has decided to move on

One follower wrote to her asking, 'How are YOU? I bet not many people ask", to which she replied: "Ah that's nice. I mean people ask but they never really want more than a 'good thanks' do they?!"

"I am good though, thank you! I had a few very emotional days and was a bit wobbly. Change is scary! But nothing a little bit of gratitude didn't sort out. I have loads to look forward to and I feel very lucky right now. I think this year is going to be amazing!"

Earlier this week, Freeform, the production company behind the popular show released a statement to thank Danni for her work on the show. "After six years on the show, Danni has decided to move on," it read.

"The show has been such a huge part of her life and she has been a huge part of the show. We would just like to thank her for all the incredible work she has done. We wish her the best of luck for the future."

