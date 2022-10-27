The Repair Shop star Will Kirk reflects on King Charles' visit to show in sweet post Will helped restore one of Charles' beloved items

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has opened up about a very unique moment in the show's history after welcoming King Charles III to the show as a BBC 100-year special episode. Taking to Instagram to discuss welcoming His Majesty to the show, Will spoke about the importance of his visit.

MORE: Viewers heap praise on King Charles following 'enchanting' Repair Shop appearance

Sharing behind-the-scenes photos alongside a snap of himself shaking Charles' hand, Will wrote: "Tonight was a wonderful opportunity to showcase and promote heritage crafts and the importance of keeping skills alive. Well done to all the team at The Repair Shop, both in front and behind the camera!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles joins on The Repair Shop for a special episode

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "The joy on the King’s face when he saw his items restored was priceless. Amazing job and an amazing show," while another person added: "The points made on the programme about the loss of these skills are so important. The push to encourage kids to University to do ‘academic’ learning instead of a hands-on skill through apprenticeships was a bad one in my view."

Will shared a snap of himself shaking hands with the royal

A third person added: "Such a wonderful programme as usual and I was so pleased as to how down to earth King Charles was ( although the Prince then) I’m always so in awe of how clever everyone is on this programme. Their talent is outstanding and how lovely to see the new generations taking part too!"

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares adorable new photo with baby girl - and fans are saying the same thing

DISCOVER: The Repair Shop: King Charles III reveals sweet family reason behind his love of clocks

The episode focused on apprenticeships that the monarch's Prince's Trust has helped create, with the 73-year-old reflecting that an academic life isn't suited for everyone. This part of the episode was also met with unanimous praise, with some hailing it as "inspirational" while others noted that it felt like a "Christmas Eve episode".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.