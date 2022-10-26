Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares details of new 'dream project' The star has teamed up with Anton Du Beke

Strictly legends Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke have joined forces for an exciting new project set to air next year.

DISCOVER: Strictly Come Dancing couples that survived the so-called Strictly curse

Taking to Instagram, Giovanni teased the upcoming programme by sharing a video of the stars lapping up the Sicilian sunshine. The duo appeared in high spirits as they sped around in a lavish boat, exchanging jokes and laughing.

Giovanni announced the news on Instagram

Alongside the sun-soaked post, Giovanni included the caption: "Finally we can share this… It's official!! #AdventuresinSicily is coming! To say this has been a dream project is an understatement!

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

READ: Strictly's Will Mellor 'couldn't get out of bed' following heartbreaking loss

"Me and @mrantondubeke are going to be in my much-loved home of Sicily dancing, laughing and having the time of our lives! I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us. See you in the Sicilian sun in 2023 on @bbc @bbcone @bbciplayer!"

Giovanni and Anton joined forces

Their new travel show – Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily - is a three-part factual series that sees the duo jet off to Giovanni's native Sicily for a holiday of a lifetime.

Fans were delighted by the news, with one commenting: "Can't wait for this!! Sicily is wonderful, plus you two are fabulous together!" whilst a second penned: "I hate it when they say coming soon. I wanna see it noooow!"

"Sun, sea, Sicily, Anton, Gio... This has everything!" noted a third, and a fourth excitedly chimed: "This is just the best news!!!" followed by two red heart emojis.

Giovanni left Strictly's 2022 series in week three

Giovanni's new project update comes after he addressed romance rumours cited in The Daily Mail. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the professional dancer penned an enraged message alongside a snippet of MailOnline's article bearing the headline: 'Gi-you wanna take my number? Strictly's Giovanni Pernice laughs with a mystery blonde during a night out in Soho'.

MORE: Giovanni Pernice sets record straight on whether he will quit Strictly Come Dancing

Setting the record straight, Giovanni penned: "LOL… Your imagination cracks me up [laughing face emoji], I'm waiting for an Uber with a phone in my hand".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.