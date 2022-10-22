Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shows support for Giovanni Pernice with glamorous appearance The EastEnders star won the show last year

Rose Ayling-Ellis is a Strictly Come Dancing icon, and she put in a glamorous appearance on Saturday night as she supported former dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

PHOTOS: Strictly's Fleur East swapped fitted bridal gown for sheer jumpsuit at mountainous wedding

Although Giovanni and celebrity partner Richie Anderson were eliminated two weeks ago, the Italian dancer still played a big role in the group dance, as he and his co-stars danced their way across various BBC shows, including BBC Breakfast, Top Gear and Antiques Roadshow, before using the TARDIS to get to Elstree Studios.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice dance for Comic Relief

Rose was seen applauding her former partner following the routine, and she was also impressed with Helen Skelton's Charleston, that opened the show, getting to her feet and whooping.

INSIDE: Strictly star Molly Rainford's all-white bachelorette pad amid Nikita dating rumours

DISCOVER: Strictly Come Dancing couples that survived the so-called Strictly curse

As ever, the actress looked incredible as she styled out a figure-hugging red floral dress that she added a twin chain necklace to.

Rose made BBC and Strictly history as the first deaf contestant on the show, and she also played the iconic role of Frankie Lewis, the daughter of Danny Dyer's Mick Carter.

Rose supported the Strictly stars

Rose recently reunited with Giovanni as they both attended the National Television Awards, where Strictly won the award for Best Talent Show.

As it was announced that Strictly had won, Giovanni and Rose embraced, and they both gave the acceptance speech as they took the award. They ended their speech with Giovanni's signature 'Thank you'.

MORE: Strictly's Tony Adams' whirlwind romance with American supermodel between marriages revealed

READ: Strictly's Will Mellor 'couldn't get out of bed' following heartbreaking loss

In the series last year, they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears. The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

They have since remained the best of friends with Giovanni getting a tattoo in tribute to Rose and their time in the competition. The inking on his wrist features a Glitterball trophy with 'SCD' written through it and two shining stars on either side.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to keep up to date with all things Strictly.