Strictly's Will Mellor 'couldn't get out of bed' following heartbreaking loss Will's sister sadly died in 2014

Even during illness, Will Mellor has been the picture of positivity during his time on Strictly, but the actor has been through dark times in his life.

EXCLUSIVE: Why Strictly's Will Mellor needed permission to take part in dance show

In 2014, Will's sister Joanne, 44, tragically passed away, with Will discussing his family's loss during his Two Pints With Will and Ralf podcast. "I just collapsed, I felt helpless and I didn't deal with it too well," he said about hearing the news.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor shares reality of his illness

"For a good few months after that I was in a dark place, couldn't get out of bed and I didn't see the point in getting out of bed," he shared.

SEE: Strictly's Will Mellor addresses fan concern following worrying appearance

READ: Will Mellor gives emotional shout out to mother after family trauma

Will explained that the loss impacted his life in a big way, explaining: "I was drinking too much, got into gambling quite a lot. But I didn't know I had a problem until my wife Michelle said 'I think you're a bit depressed' and men especially don't like to talk about that.

"So I didn't want to admit it but I got myself back on my feet."

Will Mellor struggled with his mental health in 2014

Will shared that he didn't seek any professional help, adding: "I wouldn't advise that, I'd say if it happened again I'd go and speak to somebody now."

MORE: Strictly's Matt Goss opens up about rare condition amid emotional exit from show

The 46-year-old was plunged into darkness again following the death of his dad during the pandemic.

Will Mellor is impressing fans on Strictly

Will's father, Bill, died from cancer, with the actor saying: It was just the worst, worst couple of weeks of my life."

Explaining to Ralf how he coped with the loss, Will said: "I've been trying to keep my mind off what's happened with my dad. It's been a dark time, it really has.

"I've learned from the first time and I've tried to stay positive for my mum," he added.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.