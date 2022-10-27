Kylie Jenner makes touching comment on family in The Kardashians' new episode Episode six is out now

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her family feeling "blessed" in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

The reality star, who is a mother-of-two was speaking to camera during the episode titled, You Have No Idea How Iconic This Is!, which saw the family attend the season one premiere when she made the heartwarming comment.

During the show, which was filmed earlier this year, Kylie told the camera: "This is obviously a really huge night for us. I didn't realise how big and special this moment was going to feel."

She added: "We are so lucky and blessed, it was really cool."

Meanwhile, Kylie's family has been in the news this week after Travis Scott faced allegations of cheating from Instagram model Rojean Kar. However, according to CNN, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories to speak out against the claims, which went viral over the weekend.

Travis Scott took to Instagram to speak out

The artist posted a message which read in part: "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."

Elsewhere in the episode, Kylie's sister, Khloe, spoke to the camera about her own relationship woes and how it felt witnessing her breakup with Tristan on screen.

Episode five saw the family attend the premiere of their Hulu show

"When you have to relive something that's maybe sad or emotional you don't want to go back to, it's really hard and it's hard to hear everyone's opinions." Another moment saw Tristan on screen as he said to Khloe in one episode from the first season: "[I'm] hoping we'll be able to expand our family one day, god willing" to which Khloe could then be heard shouting in the premiere's theatre: "Liar!" which prompted laughter and applause from the audience.

"I felt as if the whole theatre was staring at me," she told the camera. "And I was just like 'This is so awkward.' And it just came out, I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be."

