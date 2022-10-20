The Kardashians: everything the family have said about their $100 million lawsuit The family are going into detail about the case on their show

The Kardashians recently returned to Hulu for the second season of their rebooted reality series.

Plenty of drama has already gone down in the first half of the series, including the $100 million lawsuit the family faced earlier this year when Rob Kardashian's former partner, Blac Chyna, sued Kris and Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian for defamation.

WATCH: The Kardashians will go into detail about the lawsuit in season two

It's clear the court case had a huge impact on the family when it occurred. Here's everything the family have said about the ordeal. In episode five of The Kardashians, momager and matriarch of the family spoke to the camera about the case, describing it as "draining."

Kris explained during the episode, which aired on Hulu and Disney+ this week: "As a mom, I'm very protective of my kids, and on top of that, it’s really draining."

Blac Chyna sued the family earlier this year

She continued: "It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this." More the ordeal is yet to be shown on the reality season, which was filmed earlier this year, including the verdict, which was announced back in the summer when the case went to court.

At the time, Rob, who does not appear on the show, gave a rare comment about the situation in court. The Arthur George owner, who shares daughter Dream with Blac Chyna, explained: "I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point."

He added: "She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So, I ignored her bad behavior toward my family." After the case was put before a jury, they ruled in favor of the Kardashian family.

Chyna sued the family for "defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference." The claim came about after season two of their reality show was put on hold following their split. Chyna then claimed that the Kardashian family sabotaged the show's return, which didn't end up happening. The Kardashian family did not have to pay damages to Blac Chyna.

