The Repair Shop viewers spot royal protocol break during King Charles' visit'

King Charles paid a special visit to The Repair Shop in celebration of the BBC's Centenary on Wednesday evening and while viewers were delighted with the episode, some couldn't help but point out a break in royal protocol.

MORE: Viewers heap praise on King Charles following 'enchanting' Repair Shop appearance

Towards the end of the episode, the beloved presenter handed the King a cup of tea, to which the royal gratefully responded: "I don't believe it. Just what I needed," prompting Jay to place his hand on Charles' upper arm while delivering the reply: "Pleasure".

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles visits The Repair Shop

The King was quick to return the favour, however, as he placed his hand on Jay's back as he asked the host how he was doing, suggesting that he was comfortable with the informal touching.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Jay does manhandle the Royal person quite a bit doesn't he? Not that #KingCharles appeared to mind #TheRepairShop," while another added: "#TheRepairShop stop touching the king Jay Blades."

A third person commented: "Really enjoyed #TheRepairShop and what a lovely man we have as our King. Not that sure about so much touching of the Royal Person, but Charles obviously genuinely passionate about restoration work and apprenticeship as an equal alternative to academia."

DISCOVER: The Repair Shop: King Charles III reveals sweet family reason behind his love of clocks

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares adorable new photo with baby girl - and fans are saying the same thing

While members of the public are traditionally encouraged to keep contact with royals to a minimum, a guideline that likely dates back to the Middle Ages, the royal family's official website states that there are "no obligatory codes of behaviour" when it comes to greeting a royal.

Jay affectionately placed his arm on King Charles

The majority of viewers praised the camaraderie between the presenter and the royal, overwhelming the show's Twitter hashtag with praise for Jay in his ability to quickly establish a good rapport with the King.

One person tweeted: "What a wonderful partnership HRH and Jay made on tonight's special #TheRepairShop. How joyous!" while another defended Jay, writing: "Why is everyone saying stop touching King Charles. He's in his element and looks like he enjoyed every second of their company on #TheRepairShop amazing to see a king so down to earth. Loved it."

A third fan commented: "A thoroughly enjoyable episode of #TheRepairShop tonight! Lovely to see the warm camaraderie between Jay Blades and King Charles - and also HRH's sense of humour!" while another added: "Brilliant! #TheRepairShop King Charles and Jay Blades the duo we never knew we needed!"

Viewers praised the pair's heartwarming camaraderie

Viewers were also pleased to see King Charles in an informal setting and were delighted by his "natural warmth" and sense of humour. One person commented: "Omg loving #TheRepairShop with #KingCharles, he has such a good sense of humour and is so down to earth," while another added: "Absolutely loved #TheRepairShop tonight, King Charles showing his natural warmth in a subject he's clearly passionate about and chatting with Jay like old friends."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.