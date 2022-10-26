Viewers heap praise on King Charles following 'enchanting' Repair Shop appearance The monarch appeared on a special edition of the popular programme

King Charles made a special appearance on The Repair Shop on Wednesday evening, tasking Jay Blades, Steve Fletcher, Will Kirk and Kirsten Ramsay to repair some antiques from Dumfries House.

Among the items were an 18th-century bracket clock from the collection at The Prince's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters, and a piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee; legendary British ceramics produced since 1882.

WATCH: King Charles makes special appearance on The Repair Shop

The episode was produced to mark the BBC's centenary, and fans loved the monarch's surprise appearance, with many hailing the episode as "inspirational" and Charles as "enchanting".

One shared: "If you have to watch any TV this year, watch the Repair Shop with King Charles. Utterly enchanting," while a second posted: "King Charles on the Repair Shop, what a thrill. Seems like a right chap."

A third penned: "Wonderful episode of Repair Shop with King Charles. Has a wicked sense of humour just like his mother," and a fourth added: "The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit is just top notch telly."

Viewers loved the monarch's appearance on the show

But one fan lamented that the King wasn't moved to tears, like many who visit the iconic barn are – but given that the royals have a famously stiff upper lip, this may not have been too surprising.

The episode also focused on apprenticeships that the monarch's Princes Trust has helped creating, with the 73-year-old reflecting that an academic life isn't suited for everyone.

This part of the episode was also met with unanimous praise, with some hailing it as "inspirational" while others noted that it felt like a "Christmas Eve episode".

The episode had a large focus on apprenticeships

Ahead of the episode airing, Jay exclusively told HELLO! that fans would see the monarch like they "had never seen him before".

"Super relaxed, in his element, surrounded by heritage craft, he loves it. Wait until you see it," he said.

