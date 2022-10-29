Strictly's Will Mellor has a very famous ex – and you'll definitely recognise her The former Hollyoaks star is one of the favourites to lift the Glitterball

Will Mellor always impresses us on a Saturday night as he shows his best moves out on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor.

But did you know that the Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star has an incredibly famous ex-girlfriend? During the 1990s, Will dated Coronation Street star Angela Griffin, but the pair called time on their relationship after two years. Alongside the popular soap opera, Angela is also known for her roles in Waterloo Road, Postman Pat and for being one of the original cast members on Holby City.

Will Mellor astounds with incredible jive on week one of Strictly

The pair's relationship generated plenty of press headlines at the time, something that Angela confessed in a 2001 interview played a part in splitting them up.

"Maybe 50 per cent of the stories were untrue, but some were spot on," she shared. "We're still good mates, though. Is that grown-up of me? Or more like manipulative female moves - 'We're just friends, but look what you could have had!'"

Although their relationship didn't last, the pair have both found love again and settled down.

Angela and Will remained friends after going their separate ways

Will married Michelle McSween in 2007, after he met the dancer in 1999 when they both appeared in the stage musical Oh, What a Night. The pair share two children together.

Meanwhile, Angela married husband Jason Milligan in 2006, and the pair share two daughters together, Tallulah and Melissa.

Will blew audiences away on week one of Strictly as he topped the leaderboard with a jaw-dropping jive, but the top spot has alluded him since then.

On Saturday night, the actor is set to take to the floor with a mummy-themed cha-cha-cha to Mama Told Me Not To Come. Will their spine-tingling performance see them top the leaderboard this week?

