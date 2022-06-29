Richard Armitage makes major career announcement - and fans will be thrilled

Richard Armitage has announced some very exciting news - he has swapped starring in crime thrillers to writing them and is set to publish his first-ever book later this year.

The star of Netflix thrillers The Stranger and Stay Close will be releasing his debut fiction title, Geneva, in October 2022 and we think we speak for everyone when we say we’re seriously excited!

The book, which will be exclusively released on Audible as an audiobook narrated by Richard himself, has been described as an “intricate and fast-paced psychological thriller” and follows a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and her husband as they travel to Switzerland for an important conference.

As the synopsis reads: “Upon arrival, they become entangled in a high stakes game with hidden players, and soon everything they thought they knew about their work, their marriage and even their sanity is called into question.”

Richard has swapped starring in thrillers for writing them

The Hobbit star said of the exciting news: “The process of creating an original story has been an exciting opportunity for me. Crafting a psychological thriller, springing from a fascination with science and technology and deep love of this genre is a dream come true. I’m honoured that Audible have chosen their platform as a place for my debut as a writer.”

The news of the collaboration between the British actor and the Amazon off-shoot will not come as a surprise to fans as Richard is a favourite among Audible listeners, having narrated a number of titles, including the bestselling Jackman and Evans detective series by Joy Ellis.

Geneva is just one of Richard’s exciting new projects in the pipeline; the 50-year-old actor is set to return to the screen in upcoming romance mystery drama Damage, as well as The Man from Rome, both of which are due out later this year. He is also gearing up to return to the big screen in new film Now & Then alongside the likes of Stephen Fry and Geraldine James.

Geneva will be available exclusively on Audible on 20th October 2022. It will be available free for Audible Plus members or free to download with Audible’s 30-day trial: www.audible.co.uk

