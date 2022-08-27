Nicola Walker shares very surprising struggle she faced while filming Marriage The actress recently starred in the BBC drama

BBC drama Marriage might be over but fans are still catching up through iPlayer to see Sean Bean and Nicola Walker portray married couple Ian and Emma.

Nicola, who is adored for her other roles in shows such as The Split and Unforgotten, opened up about a "very hard" aspect of filming she faced – and it might surprise you.

Chatting to Radio Times, the actress revealed that playing an ordinary person living in their home was much harder than it might seem. "This sounds ridiculous, but making it look like it really is your dishwasher is very hard," she began. "Emma would know where everything went, so I had to, too."

Nicola continued: "You suddenly realise how easy it is to tell a lie on camera and you have to eradicate that, whether it's pushing for a big dramatic moment or not quite remembering which shelf in the fridge the milk is on. But the number of takes helps you get there."

Nicola Walker and Sean Bean in Marriage

The Last Tango in Halifax star has been praised by viewers for her powerful performance as Emma, who, along with her husband Ian, deal with grief, difficult family relationships and their daughter's unlikeable boyfriend, throughout the four episodes.

However, the plot of the show has received some mixed reviews, with some branding the story "boring" while others were put off by the theme tune.

Fans have been divided by the show

But, it wasn't all bad news because some viewers were loving the series. One person tweeted: "Read a lot of negative stuff about this show but I'm gripped. Extraordinary performances. Gimlet-eyed writing, courage of conviction. Heartbreaking and blood-curdling."

A second agreed: "#Marriage one of the best dramas I have seen on #bbc for ages. So compelling and unusual. Love the use of silence and there are so many scenes I am going back to, to study the acting. Bravo to everyone on the making of this."

